Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC. Yardage: 6,523. Par: 71.

Purse; $3,850,000. Winner’s share: $577,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Anna Nordqvist.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last tournament: Marina Alex won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Notes: This is the fifth and final major on the LPGA Tour schedule. …. The Evian was cut short to 54 holes last year because of weather delays. … It was the second time it was a 54-hole event since the LPGA Tour gave it major championship status in 2013. … The tournament began in 1994 as a Ladies European Tour event. … Inbee Park won the Evian in 2012, the year before it became a major. She has won the other majors on the LPGA Tour schedule. … Four women have won the four majors this year. If a different player wins Evian, it would be the fourth consecutive year of no multiple major champions in a season. … The Rolex Annika Major Award will be decided after the Evian, going to the major champion with the best record in the five majors. U.S. Women’s Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn has a large lead over Women’s PGA champion Sung Hyun Park. If any of the four major champions this year win the Evian, she wins the award. … The LPGA Tour is off next week before starting its seven-week swing through Asia, which includes the International Crown.

Next tournament: Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia on Sept. 27-30.

Online: www.lpga.com

WEB.COM TOUR

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chesson Hadley.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Last tournament: Kramer Hickok won the DAP Championship.

Notes: Im has been atop the Web.com Tour money list for 25 consecutive weeks dating to the first tournament of the year, a record. … This is the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events with a special money list that offers 25 cards for the PGA Tour next year. The top 25 from the regular season already have cards for next season. … Hickok lived with Jordan Spieth until a few weeks ago when he had to move out ahead of Speith’s wedding in a few months. … Among those who already secured card through the Finals are Hunter Mahan, Max Homa and Sam Reeves.

Next week: Web.com Tour Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Mich.

Course: Warwick Hills GC. Yardage: 7,127. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Notes: Golf returns to Warwick Hills, longtime host of the defunct Buick Open until it lost sponsorship during the economic downturn a decade ago. Tiger Woods won the last edition of the event in 2009. … Vijay Singh is a three-time winner at Warwick Hills. Kenny Perry won twice. Both are in the field, along with eight other players who won the Buick Open, including Fred Couples and Scott Verplank. … Jimenez is the sixth player to lead the Charles Schwab Cup race this year. … Six players at 55 or older have won individual tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Next week: Sanford International.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

EUROPEAN TOUR

KLM OPEN

Site: Spijk, The Netherlands.

Course: The Dutch. Yardage: 6,983. Par: 71.

Purse: 1.8 million euros (US $2.09 million). Winner’s share: 300,000 euros.

Television (tape delay): Thursday, 12:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Romain Wattel.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick won the Omega European Masters.

Notes: No one from Europe’s Ryder Cup team is in the field. … Kevin Stadler is playing on a sponsor exemption. He has played seven times in three years because of a hand injury. In his last event on the Web.com Tour, he broke a club in anger and a piece of the club hit a spectator in the head. … The field includes three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and two-time major champion Martin Kaymer. … Harrington will be a vice captain at the Ryder Cup in two weeks. … Dutch star Joost Luiten is unable to play as he recovers from a wrist injury. … Kaymer won in 2010, the third time a player won a major and the Dutch Open in the same year. The others were Payne Stewart in 1991 (U.S. Open) and Seve Ballesteros in 1980 (Masters). … Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera will be making only his eighth start worldwide this year. That includes one start on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and two on the Web.com Tour.

Next week: Portugal Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR

Last week: Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship.

Next week: Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Online: www.pgatour.com

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open, Bear’s Best Cheonga GC, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Richard T. Lee. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Kazakhstan Open, Zhailjau Golf Resort, Almaty, Kazakhstan. Defending champion: Tapio Pulkkanen. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Freedom 55 Financial Championship, Highland CC, London, Ontario. Defending champion: Rico Hoey. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship, Sao Paulo GC, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Arabella CC, Kleinmund, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Staysure Tour: Scottish Senior Open, Craigielaw GC, Longniddry, Scotland. Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Ark. Defending champion: Hannah Green. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: All For You Championship, South Springs GC, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Munsingwear Ladies Tokai Classic, Shinnan Aichi CC (Mihama course), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Fumika Kawagishi. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

