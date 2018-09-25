Golf Glance

Listen Live Sports

EUROPEAN TOUR

RYDER CUP

Site: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 7,183. Par: 71.

Purse: None.

Television: Friday, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel), 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: Every American contributed at least one point for the first time since 1975 in a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine.

Notes: The Americans have not won in Europe since The Belfry in 1993, the same year three of their players on this team were born. … The U.S. team features nine major champions, the most on any team since continental Europe was included in 1979. … Tiger Woods is playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012 at Medinah. … Phil Mickelson is playing in his 12th Ryder Cup, the most of any player on either side since it began in 1927. … Europe has five rookies, two among the top 15 in the world in Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood. … Justin Rose is the ninth player to be No. 1 at the Ryder Cup since 1987. The other four Europeans were Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy twice. Woods was No. 1 four times. … Le Golf National is the host course of the French Open. Alex Noren won it this year, Fleetwood the year before. … The captains are Thomas Bjorn (Europe) and Jim Furyk (U.S.).

Next time: Whistling Straits in 2020.

Online: www.rydercup.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,837; Par: 72); Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,879; Par: 71).

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Sanford International.

Notes: Now its 15th year, the tournament pairs a PGA Tour Champions player with juniors from 14-18 from The First Tee program. … Pebble Beach and Poppy Hills are used for the opening two rounds, with everyone at Pebble Beach on Sunday. … Poppy Hills previously was part of the rotation for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. … Stricker won in South Dakota, and then immediately headed off for his role as vice captain at the Ryder Cup. … Langer last week in Atlanta received the prestigious Payne Stewart Award for charity, character and sportsmanship. … Jeff Sluman is a three-time winner of the event and was runner-up in the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. … Scott McCarron is $53,660 behind Schwab Cup leader Miguel Angel Jimenez. The Spaniard is not playing this week. … Among past Pebble Beach winners in the field are Mark O’Meara (five-time champion of the AT&T), Tom Watson (1982 U.S. Open) and Vijay Singh.

Next tournament: SAS Championship on Oct. 12-14.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Tiger Woods won the season-ending Tour Championship.

Next week: Safeway Open.

FedEx Cup winner: Justin Rose.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Angela Stanford won the Evian Championship.

Next week: UL International Crown.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters.

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Denny McCarthy won the Web.com Tour Championship.

Next tournament: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay on Jan. 13-16.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Taiwan Golf & CC, Tamsui, Taiwan. Defending champion: Gavin Green. Online: www.asiantour.com

PGA Tour China: Macau Championship, Caesars Golf Macau, Macau, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Japan Golf Tour: TOP Cup Tokai Classic, Miyoshi CC (West), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira. Online: www.jgto.org

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, St. Francis Links, St. Francis Bay, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Fla. Defending champion: Hannah Green. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan LPGA: Japan Women’s Open, Chiba CC (Noda Course), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

