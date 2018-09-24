Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Greek police arrest 8 over attack on government lawmaker

September 24, 2018 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement in a mob attack by alleged far-rightists on a lawmaker with the governing Syriza party.

Petros Konstantineas was hospitalized Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries after the beating outside a soccer stadium in the southern town of Kalamata.

Syriza described it as a “fascist” attack.

Police said Monday more than 20 people have been detained on suspicion of involvement. The eight who were arrested face charges including alleged grievous bodily harm and breaches of Greece’s sports laws.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Konstantineas, a 40-year-old baker and retired soccer referee, was elected to Parliament in 2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday