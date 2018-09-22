Grier throws 5 TDs, No. 12 WVU rocks Kansas State 35-6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Will Grier threw five touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career and No. 12 West Virginia shook off a sloppy start to drill Kansas State 35-6 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Grier finished 25 of 35 for 356 yards and the five scores, three of them to David Sills, and two interceptions as the Mountaineers (3-0) had little trouble against the punchless Wildcats (2-2). Sills caught 10 passes for 73 yards and the three touchdowns. Marcus Simms added five receptions for 136 yards — including an 82-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring.

West Virginia outgained Kansas State 464-318, had four sacks and was never really threatened after getting it together late in the first half. The last four meetings had been decided by a total of 13 points. Not this time.

“We’ve been in some wars with Kansas State and I was fully expecting this one to be the same, especially how the game started,” West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. “Just for us to be able to play (well) on all three sides, I’m very happy with. Kansas State … it’s hard to beat those guys like that, so proud of our team.”

Playing for the first time in two weeks after a visit to North Carolina State was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, the Mountaineers looked a bit off early. Each of their first two drives ended with turnovers. The game turned thanks to a curious play call by the Wildcats.

Trailing just 7-0 midway through the second quarter and facing fourth-and-inches at the Kansas State 43, the Wildcats opted to go for it. Quarterback Skylar Thompson ran a quick option and pitched the ball to running back Alex Barnes, who was hit for a 4-yard loss.

When asked if he would run the same play again, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder responded simply “yes, yes, yes.”

Seven plays later, Grier found Sills for a 1-yard score to put the Mountaineers up 14-0. After forcing Kansas State to a three-and-out, West Virginia needed just 55 seconds to go 73 yards, the last one coming on a pretty grab in the back of the end zone by Sills, to make it 21-0 at the break.

The Mountaineers kept pointing to last season’s 28-23 escape on the road against the Wildcats — when West Virginia was shut out in the second half and needed to hold on late — as proof they couldn’t afford to let up. They didn’t.

Grier hit Tevin Bush for a 62-yard score early in the third quarter and converted a Kansas State fumble into another 1-yard touchdown to Sills to put the Mountaineers up 35-3. Grier’s fifth game with five touchdown passes extended his own school record.

“Everybody looks at passing stats, but I love the way he manages a game,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. “They allow him to call the offense so to speak and he does a marvelous job of that.”

Thompson completed 11 of 17 passes for 145 yards for Kansas State. Alex Delton came on late with the game out of hand and finished 7 of12 for 82 yards. He also added 28 yards rushing but by then it was far too late for the Wildcats in a rare breather during what has been a closely contested series.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats have some issues on offense. They managed just 77 yards in the first half and didn’t cross midfield until their first possession of the second half. Snyder declined to name a starter for next week’s game against Texas, joking that he might start.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers seem to be more comfortable going fast than slow. Four of their five touchdown drives took less than 2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts the Longhorns next Saturday. The Wildcats have won the last five meetings with Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

West Virginia: Travels to Texas Tech next Saturday. The Mountaineers have won four straight over the Red Raiders.

