Guadagni passes for 4 TDs, runs for 2 in Toledo’s 63-44 win

September 22, 2018 4:48 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mitchell Guadagni passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more and Toledo outscored Nevada 63-44 on Saturday.

Guadagni, a junior who took over starting duties this season, was 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and rushed for 131 yards on 15 carries.

Cody Thompson caught three touchdown passes, one from Desmond Phillips, who took a handoff from Guadagni.

Diontae Johnson added two touchdowns, one on a catch and another on a 99-yard kickoff return. The Rockets’ special teams also scored on a 9-yard return by Reggie Gilliam on a muffed punt.

Guadagni’s 4-yard TD toss to Thompson gave Toledo (2-1) a 28-21 lead and Rockets led thereafter. The QB’s 34-yard run made it 63-44 with 7:26 remaining.

Freshman Toa Tua rushed for 170 yards on 15 carries and three scores, including a 66-yarder, for the Wolf Pack (2-2). Ty Gangi threw for 320 yards and a score and also ran for a TD.

