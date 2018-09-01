Listen Live Sports

Guadagni, Toledo roll over VMI 66-3 in season opener

September 1, 2018 10:38 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mitchell Guadagni passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in leading defending Mid-American Conference champion Toledo to a 66-3 victory over VMI on Saturday night in a season opener.

Guadagni, taking over for Toledo’s all-time passing leader, Logan Woodside, was 11-of-16 passing, completing touchdown passes to Jon’Vea Johnson (57 yards), Cody Thompson (38 yards) and Diontae Johnson (48 yards). Thompson also blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for the game’s first points.

Bryant Koback and Shakif Seymour ran for two touchdowns each and Nevone McCrimmon one.

The Rockets scored 21 points in each of the first three quarters. They finished with 603 yards offense, including 390 passing spread among three quarterbacks.

The FCS Keydets, 0-11 last season, managed 208 yards, only 57 rushing, and lost a fumble and had passes intercepted by defenders Ka’dal Hollman and Tycen Anderson.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

