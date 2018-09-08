Listen Live Sports

Gutierrez lifts Sporting KC over Orlando City 1-0

September 8, 2018 10:57 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Felipe Gutierrez scored in the 53rd minute to lift Sporting Kansas City over Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gutierrez took Yohan Croizet’s cross at the top of the penalty arc and slotted home a roller past goalkeeper Joe Bendik. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Tim Melia had three saves to record his 12th shutout of the season.

Sporting KC (14-7-6) has won five of its last six. Orlando City (7-17-3) dropped to 1-15-2 over its last 18 matches.

