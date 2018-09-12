Head of French golf major skeptical about Ryder Cup effect

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The head of France’s only golf major says hosting the Ryder Cup won’t help his country produce a star player.

Asked at an eve-of-tournament news conference Wednesday about a stellar month for French golf, Evian Championship chairman Franck Riboud dismissed what the Ryder Cup could achieve when it’s played Sept. 28-30 near Paris.

The 12-man Europe team has no French players.

The former chief executive of Danone says the food giant did not sponsor the Ryder Cup because the event “is not building or helping to reach the objective” of developing talent.

Advertisement

Riboud says: “We need a (French) champion, that’s all. So to do that we need a plan.”

He says the impact of Tiger Woods playing in France has less effect than finding an equally talented French champion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.