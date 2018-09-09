Heaney tosses 7 shutout innings, Angels top White Sox 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Heaney began the season on the disabled list with an elbow injury. Now, the 27-year-old left-hander is on the verge of finishing with a slew of career bests.

Heaney tossed three-hit ball over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12, lifting the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Kole Calhoun drove in the only run with a seventh-inning single. Mike Trout went 2 for 4 and finished the series 8 for 11 with two homers and five RBIs for the Angels.

Yoan Moncada had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five straight.

Heaney (9-9) allowed just three singles and didn’t walk anyone. Ty Buttrey pitched the eighth, Blake Parker got two outs in the ninth and Jose Alvarez got the final out for his first save.

Heaney is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his last three starts. He has set career highs in wins, starts (27), innings pitched (165) and strikeouts (161) this season.

“That’s a terrific game from Andrew,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “As we continue to see him get his stamina as this year’s progressed, he’s finished strong and might have some more left in him.”

After giving up a hit to Tim Anderson leading off the first, Heaney retired 11 straight. The streak was broken when Matt Davidson struck out swinging leading off the fifth but reached as the ball got by catcher Jose Briceno for a wild pitch. Only one Chicago runner reached second base against Heaney.

“I was throwing some backdoor breaking balls better than I normally do, so I kind of leaned on that more and then threw the changeup after that,” he said. “I was able to put some guys away with heaters late.”

Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez threw six scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, struck out 10 and walked three before being lifted after 105 pitches.

The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed just two runs over 20 innings in his last three starts.

“I’m feeling good. I feel strong,” Lopez said through a translator. “My mindset in every outing is go at least six. If I can go more, that’s even better. Go at least six and try to finish strong.”

The Angels took advantage of Lopez’s departure by pushing across a run in the seventh. Jose Fernandez led off with a single against Ian Hamilton (0-1) and advanced on a groundout. With two outs, Caleb Frare came in to face Calhoun in a lefty-lefty matchup. The move didn’t work out as Calhoun singled to right to score Fernandez.

The White Sox threatened in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Yolmer Sanchez led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch with one out. Parker then hit Davidson, and a flyout put runners at the corners.

Alvarez was brought in to face pinch-hitter Nicky Delmonico and struck him out to end the game.

WEB GEM

Justin Upton struck out in all four of his at-bats, but contributed with a sliding catch in left on a liner by Anderson to end the eighth. Moncada was on second and would have scored the tying run if the ball dropped in.

“When the ball was hit off the bat, we thought it was a base hit,” Scioscia said. “Justin got a great jump, came right in and made a terrific catch.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF/P Shohei Ohtani (bruised right thigh) started at DH on Sunday and went 1 for 3 with a walk. He was injured Saturday night when he collided with Chicago pitcher Thyago Vieira while sliding into home plate.

White Sox: 1B Jose Abreu (testicular surgery) took ground balls and ran sprints on Sunday. Manager Rick Renteria said Abreu may return to the lineup Monday night at Kansas City.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (10-8, 3.30 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a home series with Texas. LHP Mike Minor (11-7, 4.31) goes for the Rangers.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (10-10, 5.85 ERA) pitches Monday night against the Royals and RHP Jakob Junis (8-12, 4.32) in the opener of a three-game series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

