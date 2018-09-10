Hillsborough police commander enters not guilty plea

PRESTON, England (AP) — The man who was in control of police operations at the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy in 1989 has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

David Duckenfield appeared via video link at Preston Crown Court in northern England on Monday. The charge was put to him as the names of the 95 men, women and children who died in the crush were read out.

Duckenfield was match commander for the game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals in April 1989.

Ninety-six people — all Liverpool fans — died in Britain’s worst sports disaster. Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

A provisional date for Duckenfield’s trial has been set for Jan. 14.

