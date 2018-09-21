Listen Live Sports

Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott for 3 races in 2019-2021

September 21, 2018
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters have reached a three-year agreement to extend the restaurant chain’s primary sponsorship of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet for three races per year in NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series.

The contract covers the 2019-2021 seasons. Hooters joined Hendrick as a two-race primary sponsor for Elliott in 2017.

The 22-year-old Elliott earned his third playoff berth in as many seasons this year, and his first career Cup victory at Watkins Glen last month. He has eight top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes this season.

Elliott was the rookie of the year in the Xfinity Series in 2014 and Cup series rookie of the year in 2016.

