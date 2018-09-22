Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard beats Bethune-Cookman 41-35 in MEAC opener

September 22, 2018 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Josiah Crute ran for two touchdowns, Caylin Newton threw for two more scores and Howard held off Bethune-Cookman 41-35 on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

Crute had 11 carries for 83 yards. Newton was 20-of-32 passing for 301 yards and threw one interception. Jequez Ezzard had eight receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown catch for Howard (1-2, 1-0), which had last week’s home opener against Savannah State postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

Akevious Williams threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 0-1). Jimmie Robinson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Crute ran for a 31-yard touchdown and Iggy Reynoso added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter to break a 28-28 halftime tie.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, Devin James forced Reynoso to fumble the ball and Kennedy Ndukwe ran it back 37 yards to the Howard 10. Williams ran in for a score on the following play to pull BCU to 41-35 with 5:45 remaining. The Wildcats got the ball back with 1:08 to play and decent field possession, but Tye Freeland intercepted Williams to end it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established