The Latest: Specter of storms sparking more schedule changes

September 12, 2018 1:46 pm
 
The latest on Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Old Dominion’s football game at Charlotte (North Carolina) has been moved up to Thursday because of Hurricane Florence.

The schools made the announcement Wednesday. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday night, will be played at 4 p.m. at North Carolina.

The Monarchs traveled to Charlotte on Monday.

Also, VMI announced that its home game against East Tennessee State, also originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game was to be the centerpiece of alumni weekend, but the school announced that all reunion and parade events scheduled for the weekend have been cancelled.

___

11:30 a.m.

Richmond has moved its scheduled home football game this week against St. Francis to the Red Flash’s field in Pennsylvania because of Hurricane Florence.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday at Richmond but will now be played at 5 p.m. Thursday on St. Francis’ DeGol Field.

The schools made the announcement Wednesday, citing the forecast for deteriorating weather conditions and Virginia’s state of emergency declaration.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

