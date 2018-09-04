Indiana Pacer sign coach Nate McMillan to multiyear deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana’s head coach. Terms were not disclosed.

The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs..

McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, all for Seattle.

