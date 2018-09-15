Indians 15, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Christ. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Gnzal pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Mahtook rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 2b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sltlmcc ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ro.Rdrg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|J.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|V.Reyes cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen rf-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Kozma ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|B.Brnes pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|14
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|Cleveland
|652
|200
|00x—15
E_Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), D.Lugo (2). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B_E.Gonzalez (10), J.Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26). 3B_J.Ramirez (4). HR_Lindor (35), Brantley (16), Alonso (23). SF_Kipnis (3), R.Perez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Fulmer L,3-12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hall
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|0
|Baez
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Reininger
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Farmer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,12-8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st
Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd
HBP_by Hall (Kipnis), by Baez (Kipnis). WP_Hall, Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:21. A_26,532 (35,225).
