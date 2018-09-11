Indians 2, Rays 0

|Cleveland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Gnzal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Wendle (24). HR_Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14). SB_Pham (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,10-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Hand H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allen S,27-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,1-6
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Nuno
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schultz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:44. A_10,599 (42,735).
