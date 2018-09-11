Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Rays 0

September 11, 2018 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 3 1 2 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0
E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 1 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 M.Duffy ph 0 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Sucre c 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 2 1
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 0 4 0
Cleveland 000 011 000—2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Wendle (24). HR_Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14). SB_Pham (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,10-3 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 11
Hand H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Allen S,27-32 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,1-6 7 6 2 2 0 3
Nuno 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Schultz 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:44. A_10,599 (42,735).

