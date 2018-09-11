Indians 2, Rays 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Gonzalez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Barnes rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Bauers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|a-Duffy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|4
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Wendle (24). HR_Gomes (14), off Glasnow; Encarnacion (30), off Glasnow. RBIs_Encarnacion (96), Gomes (43). SB_Pham (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Brantley, Donaldson, Alonso); Tampa Bay 3 (Smith 2, Wendle). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 10-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|11
|100
|4.32
|Hand, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.82
|C.Allen, S, 27-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.10
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 1-6
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|90
|4.48
|Nuno
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.52
|Kittredge
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6.89
|Schultz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:44. A_10,599 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.