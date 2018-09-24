Indians 4, White Sox 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. G.Allen cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .247 Diaz 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Cabrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Barnes rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .385 Encarnacion dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .241 1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Alonso 1b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .245 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 1 3 .267 Guyer lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .207 Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Rosales 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Totals 39 4 14 4 2 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Palka lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .237 a-Davidson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238 Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Delmonico 1b-lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .219 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Cordell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .080 Totals 31 0 4 0 1 15

Cleveland 000 000 103—4 14 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Palka in the 8th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 11, Chicago 5. 2B_G.Allen (10), Gomes (26). HR_Guyer (7), off Hamilton; Rosales (1), off Jones. RBIs_Encarnacion (101), Guyer (27), Rosales (2), Barnes (2). SB_G.Allen (18). S_Guyer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Diaz, Alonso, Gomes 2, Guyer, Rosales); Chicago 2 (Narvaez, Rondon). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 13; Chicago 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Guyer.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rondon, Sanchez, Delmonico).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 20-7 7 4 0 0 1 11 108 2.83 Miller, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.38 C.Allen 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.99 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey 6 6 0 0 1 7 96 5.06 Hamilton, L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.70 Fry 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 4.32 Minaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.48 Jones 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 14 3.10 Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0, Santiago 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:53. A_18,217 (40,615).

