Indians 4, White Sox 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Diaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Barnes rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.385
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|1-Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.267
|Guyer lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rosales 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|39
|4
|14
|4
|2
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Palka lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|a-Davidson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Delmonico 1b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Rondon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.080
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|15
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Palka in the 8th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 11, Chicago 5. 2B_G.Allen (10), Gomes (26). HR_Guyer (7), off Hamilton; Rosales (1), off Jones. RBIs_Encarnacion (101), Guyer (27), Rosales (2), Barnes (2). SB_G.Allen (18). S_Guyer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Diaz, Alonso, Gomes 2, Guyer, Rosales); Chicago 2 (Narvaez, Rondon). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 13; Chicago 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Guyer.
DP_Chicago 1 (Rondon, Sanchez, Delmonico).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 20-7
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|108
|2.83
|Miller, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.38
|C.Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.99
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|96
|5.06
|Hamilton, L, 0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.70
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.32
|Minaya
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.48
|Jones
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|14
|3.10
|Santiago
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0, Santiago 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:53. A_18,217 (40,615).
