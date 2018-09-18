Indians 5, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Davidson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|LaMarre lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|a-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|2-Cordell pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.292
|1-Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Barnes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Kipnis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|4
|2
|Chicago
|000
|002
|100—3
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|020
|030
|00x—5
|7
|0
a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Engel in the 9th.
1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Castillo in the 9th.
E_Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), Cabrera (14). HR_Palka (25), off Kluber; Narvaez (8), off Kluber; Kipnis (16), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Palka (61), Narvaez (28), Diaz 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Gomes (44), Kipnis (68). SB_Ramirez (33), Davis (20). CS_Lindor (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Anderson, Palka, LaMarre); Cleveland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Moncada, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera, Kipnis.
DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Sanchez, Moncada, Davidson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 6-6
|7
|7
|5
|5
|3
|1
|84
|3.30
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.28
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 19-7
|8
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|107
|2.93
|Miller, S, 2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.41
HBP_Rodon 2 (Alonso,Ramirez). PB_Gomes (6).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:25. A_19,277 (35,225).
