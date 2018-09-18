Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 3

September 18, 2018 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sanchez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Palka dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .243
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Davidson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .236
a-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
2-Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Ramirez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .281
Diaz dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .292
1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224
Cabrera rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Barnes rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Gomes c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Kipnis cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 28 5 7 5 4 2
Chicago 000 002 100—3 9 2
Cleveland 020 030 00x—5 7 0

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), Cabrera (14). HR_Palka (25), off Kluber; Narvaez (8), off Kluber; Kipnis (16), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Palka (61), Narvaez (28), Diaz 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Gomes (44), Kipnis (68). SB_Ramirez (33), Davis (20). CS_Lindor (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Anderson, Palka, LaMarre); Cleveland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 5.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera, Kipnis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Sanchez, Moncada, Davidson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 6-6 7 7 5 5 3 1 84 3.30
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.28
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 19-7 8 8 3 3 2 11 107 2.93
Miller, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.41

HBP_Rodon 2 (Alonso,Ramirez). PB_Gomes (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:25. A_19,277 (35,225).

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation