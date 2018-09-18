Indians 5, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sanchez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Palka dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .243 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Davidson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234 LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .236 a-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 2-Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Totals 37 3 9 3 2 14

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Ramirez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .281 Diaz dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .292 1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Barnes rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Gomes c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Kipnis cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Totals 28 5 7 5 4 2

Chicago 000 002 100—3 9 2 Cleveland 020 030 00x—5 7 0

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), Cabrera (14). HR_Palka (25), off Kluber; Narvaez (8), off Kluber; Kipnis (16), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Palka (61), Narvaez (28), Diaz 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Gomes (44), Kipnis (68). SB_Ramirez (33), Davis (20). CS_Lindor (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Anderson, Palka, LaMarre); Cleveland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera, Kipnis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Sanchez, Moncada, Davidson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, L, 6-6 7 7 5 5 3 1 84 3.30 Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.28 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 19-7 8 8 3 3 2 11 107 2.93 Miller, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.41

HBP_Rodon 2 (Alonso,Ramirez). PB_Gomes (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:25. A_19,277 (35,225).

