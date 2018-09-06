Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.288
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|B.Barnes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Guyer lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|1
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|a-Grichuk ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Travis 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.800
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smoak 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.241
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Urena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|101
|031
|003—9
|13
|1
|Toronto
|000
|400
|000—4
|11
|2
a-singled for McKinney in the 7th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.
E_Alonso (10), Travis (9), Paulino (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), Hernandez (27), McGuire (1). HR_Lindor (32), off Gaviglio; Lindor (33), off Gaviglio; Kipnis (15), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Lindor 4 (84), Kipnis 3 (63), G.Allen (17), Guyer (24), Tellez (2), Hernandez 2 (52). CS_Ramirez (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gomes, Guyer 2); Toronto 4 (Morales, Hernandez 2, McGuire). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Travis, Gurriel Jr., McGuire. LIDP_Gomes. GIDP_Travis 2, Morales.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Alonso), (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Otero, Lindor, Alonso); Toronto 1 (Travis).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 9-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|6
|89
|4.63
|Olson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.23
|Cimber, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.41
|C.Allen, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.30
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 3-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|72
|5.25
|Fernandez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.25
|Shafer
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|D.Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.50
|Paulino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|22
|6.27
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Fernandez 2-2. HBP_Leiter Jr. (Guyer).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_20,618 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.