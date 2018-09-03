Listen Live Sports

Indians place 3B Josh Donaldson on DL to rehab calf injury

September 3, 2018 12:25 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians placed Josh Donaldson on the disabled list so he can continue rehabbing a calf injury in the minor leagues.

The 2015 AL MVP was acquired on Friday in a trade with Toronto. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games this season, and the Indians are hoping he can get healthy enough to help them in the postseason.

Donaldson is playing third base and batting second on Monday for Triple-A Columbus. Once Donaldson is cleared and ready to play for them, the Indians intend to have him at third and slide All-Star Jose Ramirez to second. Jason Kipnis will be moving to the outfield.

The 32-year-old Donaldson hasn’t played in a major league game since May 28. Donaldson took batting practice and did drills at Progressive Field on Sunday. Afterward, he said he was close to being 100 percent.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

