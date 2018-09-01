Listen Live Sports

IndyCar-Grand Prix of Portland Lineup

September 1, 2018 9:16 pm
 
Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday
At Portland International Raceway
Portland, Ore.

With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.3467 (123.292 mph)

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.6877 (122.563)

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.7361 (122.461)

4. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 57.8881 (122.139)

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 57.9699 (121.967)

6. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.1057 (121.682)

7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.6429 (122.659)

8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 57.6499 (122.644)

9. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.7277 (122.478)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.7772 (122.374)

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8554 (122.208)

12. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 57.9010 (122.112)

13. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 57.9620 (121.983)

14. (6) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 57.6748 (122.591)

15. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9865 (121.932)

16. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 57.7321 (122.469)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 57.9939 (121.916)

18. (39) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.7735 (122.381)

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.0036 (121.896)

20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.7848 (122.357)

21. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 58.1635 (121.561)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.0983 (121.697)

23. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 58.2735 (121.331)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.2531 (121.374)

25. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.3219 (121.231)

