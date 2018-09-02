IndyCar-Grand Prix of Portland Results

|Sunday
|At Portland International Raceway
|Portland, Ore.
|Lap length: 1.964 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 105, Running
2. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 105, Running
3. (4) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 105, Running
4. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 105, Running
5. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 105, Running
6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 105, Running
7. (25) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 105, Running
8. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 105, Running
9. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 105, Running
10. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 105, Running
11. (24) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 105, Running
12. (14) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 105, Running
13. (21) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 105, Running
14. (19) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 105, Running
15. (12) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 105, Running
16. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 105, Running
17. (23) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 105, Running
18. (15) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 105, Running
19. (6) Zach Veach, Honda, 104, Running
20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 101, Running
21. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 98, Running
22. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 76, Running
23. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 4, Contact
24. (8) Ed Jones, Honda, 0, Contact
25. (9) Marco Andretti, Honda, 0, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 102.971 mph
Time of Race: 2:00:09.7537
Margin of victory: 0.6084 of a second
Cautions: 4 for 18 laps
Lead changes: 9 among 6 drivers
Lap Leaders: Power, Will 1-7, Rossi, Alexander 8-27, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 28-32, Power, Will 33-36, Rossi, Alexander 37-48, Newgarden, Josef 49-56, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 57-70, Sato, Takuma 71-74, Chilton, Max 75-84, Sato, Takuma 85-105.
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 598, Rossi 569, Newgarden 511, Power 511, Hunter-Reay 462, Pagenaud 428, Wickens 391, Rahal 378, Bourdais 369, Hinchcliffe 361.
