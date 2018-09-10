Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Points Leaders

September 10, 2018
 
Through Sept. 2

1. Scott Dixon, 598

2. Alexander Rossi, 569

3. Will Power, 511

4. Josef Newgarden, 511

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 462

6. Simon Pagenaud, 428

7. Robert Wickens, 391

8. Graham Rahal, 378

9. Sebastien Bourdais, 369

10. James Hinchcliffe, 361

11. Takuma Sato, 341

12. Marco Andretti, 332

13. Spencer Pigot, 313

14. Ed Jones, 303

15. Zach Veach, 281

16. Tony Kanaan, 276

17. Charlie Kimball, 271

18. Matheus Leist, 231

19. Max Chilton, 205

20. Ed Carpenter, 187

