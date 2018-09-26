Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

September 26, 2018 9:53 am
 
March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)

April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (James Hinchcliffe)

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa. (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill. (Will Power)

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.) (Takuma Sato)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

Points Leaders
Final

1. Scott Dixon, 678.

2. Alexander Rossi, 621.

3. Will Power, 582.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 566.

5. Josef Newgarden, 560.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 492.

7. Sebastien Bourdais, 425.

8. Graham Rahal, 392.

9. Marco Andretti, 392.

10. James Hinchcliffe, 391.

11. Robert Wickens, 391.

12. Takuma Sato, 351.

13. Ed Jones, 343.

14. Spencer Pigot, 325.

15. Zach Veach, 313.

16. Tony Kanaan, 312.

17. Charlie Kimball, 287.

18. Matheus Leist, 253.

19. Max Chilton, 223.

20. Gabby Chaves, 187.

