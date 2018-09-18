Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
IOC signs insurer Allianz as Olympic sponsor from 2021-28

September 18, 2018 6:46 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says insurance company Allianz signed as a worldwide sponsor from 2021 through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The value of the deal, which includes becoming a partner of the Paralympics, was not given.

The International Olympic Committee has 13 worldwide sponsors for a four-year commercial cycle leading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Top-tier sponsors were worth $1 billion to the IOC for the cycle tied to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The IOC says Allianz will support Olympic Games organizers with insurance for transport and property, and “future products and services, driven by technological changes.”

The Germany-based insurer holds naming rights to home stadiums of Bayern Munich and Juventus, plus venues in Sydney; Nice, France; Sao Paulo; and St Paul, Minnesota.

