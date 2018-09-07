Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Iowa’s Luka Garza has surgery for benign cyst in abdomen

September 7, 2018 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa sophomore Luka Garza had surgery Friday to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen and is out indefinitely.

Coach Fran McCaffery says Garza’s procedure “went well.” He says the Hawkeyes look forward to him rejoining the team this fall.

Garza was one of the few standouts in a lost season for the Hawkeyes a year ago. The 6-foot-11 Garza started 26 games and led the Hawkeyes in blocked shots with 32. He joined Jess Settles as the only freshmen in school history to score 400 points and grab 200 rebounds.

Iowa went 14-19 in 2017-18. The Hawkeyes open their regular season on Nov. 8 at home against UMKC.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death