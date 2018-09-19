Listen Live Sports

Ireland teams up with UK nations’ 2030 World Cup bid plans

September 19, 2018 4:07 pm
 
DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland will join the other four British Isles nations in exploring bidding for the 2030 World Cup.

The English Football Association has already announced plans to assess a bid with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Football Association Ireland said Wednesday that it would be joining the feasibility study “following recent positive discussions.”

England, which hosted the 1966 World Cup, failed with bids for the FIFA showpiece in 2006 and 2018.

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have already started campaigning to host the 2030 World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

