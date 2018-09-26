Listen Live Sports

Is the AP Top 25 poll bad for college football?

September 26, 2018 11:28 am
 
Is The Associated Press poll bad for college football?

Joel Klatt, lead game analyst for Fox Sports, thinks so. Klatt joins AP’s Ralph Russo on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to discuss to pros and cons of the Top 25. Klatt believes it is fraught with confirmation bias and uninformed voting, and it could negatively influence everything from playoff selections to the hiring and firing of coaches.

Russo says the poll is far from perfect, but it serves as a link between the past and present in college football.

Also, also preview of week five’s huge top-10 matchups of No 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State and No. 7 Stanford visiting No. 8 Notre Dame. Plus, the challenges of making an in-season quarterback change.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

