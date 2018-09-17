Islanders-Flyers Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1 Philadelphia 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Vorobyov 1 (Voracek, Provorov), 16:56. 2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 1 (Giroux, van Riemsdyk), 19:31 (pp). Penalties_Vorobyov, PHI, (hooking), 0:36; Johnston, NYI, Major (fighting), 16:30; Goulbourne, PHI, Major (fighting), 16:30; Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 17:14; Fritz, NYI, (high sticking), 18:43; Mayfield, NYI, (cross checking), 19:10.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Giroux, Voracek), 5:30 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Sislo 1 (Hitchcock, Toews), 10:05. Penalties_Nelson, NYI, (holding), 5:06; Pelech, NYI, (slashing), 15:47.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 4:13.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-6-4_17. Philadelphia 9-7-4_20.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Philadelphia 2 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 0-1-0 (13 shots-10 saves), Smith 0-0-0 (7-7). Philadelphia, Hart 0-0-0 (11-11), Neuvirth 1-0-0 (9-8).

T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Mitch Dunning. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tim Nowak.

