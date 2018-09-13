Listen Live Sports

Jags’ Fournette running again, feeling better about injury

September 13, 2018 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Fournette is running again and feeling “better and better” about his strained right hamstring.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back also is hopeful he will be able to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Fournette cautions, though, that “it’ll be a game-time decision.”

Fournette spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the season opener at the New York Giants. Fournette says he “kind of felt it pop” on a screen pass in the second quarter.

The second-year pro carried nine times for 41 yards before leaving the game for good. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

