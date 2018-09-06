Jaguars-Giants Capsule

JACKSONVILLE (0-0) at N.Y. GIANTS (0-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by (3)

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jacksonville 11-8, Giants 7-9

SERIES RECORD – Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Giants 25-24, Nov. 30, 2014

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 7, Giants No. 20

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (1), PASS (17).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (21), PASS (1).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (19).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Jags VP Tom Coughlin returns for first game against Giants. He led New York to two Super Bowls titles in 12 years as coach (2004-15). … Pat Shurmur starts coaching era for Giants. … Jaguars coming off first division title since 1999. Expectations high after late loss in AFC title game. … Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in points allowed (16.8), total defense (286.1 yards) and sacks (55) last season. … QB Blake Bortles threw for 3,687 yards and 21 TDs. … Rookie RB Leonard Fournette led team with 1,040 yards rushing and nine TDs. … WR Keelan Cole ranked No. 2 in NFL with 17.8 yard average, but top Jags WR Marqise Lee is out for season. … All-Pro DE Calais Campbell tied for second in NFL with career-high 14 1/2 sacks. … CB A.J. Bouye tied for third in league with six interceptions. … Giants QB Eli Manning threw for 3,468 yards and 19 TDs in 2017. He has 13 consecutive seasons with 3,000-plus yards, tying brother Peyton for third-longest streak. … RB Saquon Barkley makes debut. No. 2 overall draft pick had 3,843 yards and 43 TDs rushing at Penn State, missed most of preseason with hamstring injury. … Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. plays for first time since breaking ankle in early October. He signed huge contract just before this season. … Evan Engram led rookie TEs with 64 catches and 722 yards. … New LT Nate Solder, free agent from New England, anchors rebuilt O-line. … New York using new 3-4 defensive scheme. … S Landon Collins led team with 99 tackles. Since 2015, he leads all NFL safeties with 332 tackles. … New LB Alec Ogletree had 63 tackles with Rams in 2017. … LB Olivier Vernon has six-plus sacks in five straight seasons, but battling high ankle injury. … Fantasy Tip: Beckham pointing to game for 11 months. Plans to show why he’s top-paid receiver, even against top-ranked pass defense and All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey.

