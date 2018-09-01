Jaguars waive former draft picks Lee, Myrick in final cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars waived two former draft picks in final roster cuts Saturday, including quarterback and sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee.

The Jaguars also cut speedy cornerback Jalen Myrick, a seventh-round pick in 2017. Undrafted rookie Tre Herndon, from Vanderbilt, beat out Myrick for the fifth and final cornerback spot.

Jacksonville kept two quarterbacks: Blake Bortles and backup Cody Kessler. The team likely will sign Lee to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

A two-year starter at Tulane (2014-15) who finished his college career at Nebraska, Lee completed 15 of 30 passes for 201 yards in the preseason. He was sacked five times.

Advertisement

The Jaguars also parted with several players who stood out in training camp and the preseason, including cornerback Quenton Meeks; running backs Tim Cook and Brandon Wilds; receivers Montay Crockett, DeAndre Smelter and Shane Wynn; defensive end Carroll Phillips; and offensive lineman William Poehls.

Jacksonville also released veteran defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and placed defensive end Dante Fowler on the suspended by commissioner list. Fowler was suspended one game for a 2017 arrest. He will rejoin the team Sept. 10 and won’t count against the team’s 53-man roster for Week 1.

The Jaguars placed veteran cornerback Kenneth Acker on injured reserve. They also waived injured linebacker Manase Hungalu and tight ends DeAndre Goolsby and Ben Koyack.

Others waived: offensive lineman Tony Adams, cornerback Bryce Canady, cornerback Dee Delaney, linebacker Nick DeLuca, defensive end Hunter Dimick, offensive lineman Michael Dunn, tight end David Grinnage, linebacker Reggie Hunter, defensive end Darius Jackson, defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, linebacker Deon King, receiver Allen Lazard, offensive lineman KC McDermott, cornerback Charlie Miller, receiver Dorren Miller, linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka, tight end Scott Orndoff, cornerback C.J. Reavis, cornerback Sammy Seamster and offensive tackle Brandon Smith.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.