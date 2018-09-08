Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

James Madison beats Norfolk State 17-0 in shortened game

September 8, 2018 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — James Madison had to play just a little over one quarter to notch a victory on Saturday night, posting a 17-0 win in a game delayed at the start by lightning and later called by mutual agreement after a second lengthy delay.

The Dukes (1-1) will get credit for a win.

Ben DiNucci’s 5-yard touchdown run — set up by his 56-yard scamper three plays earlier — gave the Dukes a 7-0 lead on their first possession. D’Angelo Amos returned a punt 76 yards for a score and Ethan Ratke kicked a 28-yard field goal to give James Madison a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

The two Virginia schools were playing for just the second time. James Madison won 75-14 last season.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Norfolk State (1-1) fell to 1-16-1 against Colonial Athletic Association teams. The Spartans’ only win and tie came against Elon.

The Dukes, who rushed for 106 yards, have now won 11 straight road games against FCS teams.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise