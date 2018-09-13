Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Japan’s foreign minister says country to open to foreigners

September 13, 2018 1:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister says his country is bound to accept more foreign workers as its own population is on the brink of a steep decline.

Taro Kono told a World Economic Forum meeting in Hanoi that Japan gains “value added” by accepting foreigners willing to assimilate.

He cited tennis star Naomi Osaka, daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, as an example of the benefits of diversity. Osaka is being lauded in Japan as the first from the country to win a Grand Slam singles tennis title, an accomplishment that provoked debate over what it means to be Japanese.

Kono says Japan is drafting a new work permit system and gearing up to open its labor market.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Japan’s quickly aging population has been shrinking for several years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman