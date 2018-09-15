Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jarret with 4 TDs, Bowling Green beats E. Kentucky 42-35

September 15, 2018 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jarret Doege threw four touchdown passes and Bowling Green beat Eastern Kentucky 42-35 on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 35-34 late in the fourth quarter, Deric Phouthavong made a diving, one-handed catch with one foot in-bounds for an 18-yard gain that led to Doege’s 7-yard scoring throw to Quintin Morris three plays later. Doege made good on the 2-point conversion pass, sending the Falcons (1-2) ahead 42-35 with 6:47 left.

Doege had 258 yards passing. Andrew Clair ran for 90 yards and a score.

Late in the third, Doege and Phouthavong connected for a 22-yard touchdown but the 2-point conversion try failed, leaving the Falcons with a 34-28 edge. The Colonels replied on their next drive with Daryl McCleskey scoring on a 27-yard run and Eastern Kentucky took a 35-34 lead with 1:31 left in the quarter.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

McCleskey ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries for the Colonels (1-2). Dakota Allen threw for 109 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus