Jason Heyward activated from 10-day DL by Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Jason Heyward has been activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago Cubs.

Heyward was not in the starting lineup Sunday against Cincinnati. He had been on the DL since Aug. 31 due to right hamstring tightness.

He is batting .275 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 114 games this season.

Chicago had scored 14 runs in its prior six games.

Advertisement

Manager Joe Maddon says “I think you realize how important he’s been by his absence.”

Also, infielder Tommy La Stella was scratched from the lineup about two hours before the game because of lower back tightness.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.