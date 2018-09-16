Listen Live Sports

Jason Heyward activated from 10-day DL by Cubs

September 16, 2018 1:35 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Jason Heyward has been activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago Cubs.

Heyward was not in the starting lineup Sunday against Cincinnati. He had been on the DL since Aug. 31 due to right hamstring tightness.

He is batting .275 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs in 114 games this season.

Chicago had scored 14 runs in its prior six games.

Manager Joe Maddon says “I think you realize how important he’s been by his absence.”

Also, infielder Tommy La Stella was scratched from the lineup about two hours before the game because of lower back tightness.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

