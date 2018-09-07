Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jermaine Jones retires, 11 months after his last match

September 7, 2018 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Midfielder Jermaine Jones announced his retirement, 11 months after his last match for Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old midfielder, born in West Germany to an American father and West German mother, had four goals in 69 appearances for the United States from 2010-17, highlighted by a tying goal against Portugal in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

A member of the youth academies of Bonames, Bad Vilbel and Eintracht Frankfurt, he made his professional debut for Frankurt in 2000-01. He transferred to Bayer Leverkusen for 2004-05, returned to Frankfurt midway through the season, then was with Schalke from 2007-08 through 2013-14, interrupted by a loan to Blackburn for the second half of the 2010-11 season.

Jones spent 2013-14 with Beskitas in Turkey, then played for New England (2014-15), Colorado (2016) and the Galaxy (2017).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

He tweeted Friday “after 18 years I say good bye. I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!!”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death