Jets LB Martin out vs. Lions, WR Kearse and S Maye doubtful

September 8, 2018 5:18 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets outside linebacker Josh Martin has been ruled out Monday night at Detroit because of a concussion.

The Jets also announced Saturday that wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) and safety Marcus Maye (foot) are doubtful to play.

With Martin sidelined, New York promoted rookie outside linebacker Frankie Luvu from the practice squad and waived fullback Lawrence Thomas.

Quincy Enunwa is likely to move into the starting lineup opposite Robby Anderson with Kearse, who led the team in receptions last season, sidelined.

Coach Todd Bowles said either Doug Middleton or J.J. Wilcox would replace Maye if the second-year safety couldn’t play.

Luvu, an undrafted free agent out of Washington State, was among the Jets’ final cuts last weekend.

Without Thomas, New York has no players listed at fullback. Tight end Eric Tomlinson will likely fill that role.

