Jets-Oilers Sum

Winnipeg 0 2 1—3 Edmonton 1 2 4—7

First Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Bear), 10:16 (pp).

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Rattie, McDavid), 2:05. 3, Winnipeg, Dano 1 (Griffith, Morrow), 4:43. 4, Winnipeg, Lowry 1 (Morrissey, Copp), 5:53. 5, Edmonton, Rattie 1 (Marody), 12:57.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Bouchard, Rattie), 2:58. 7, Winnipeg, Copp 1 (Niku, Morrow), 6:01 (pp). 8, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (Rattie, McDavid), 10:11. 9, Edmonton, Lucic 1 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 16:01 (pp). 10, Edmonton, Rattie 2 (McDavid, Larsson), 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-9-6_23. Edmonton 17-11-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 5; Edmonton 2 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-0-0 (37 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 0-0-0 (23-20).

T_2:21.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.

