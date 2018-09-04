Jets sign former Giants QB Davis Webb to practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb was just as surprised as everyone else when he was cut by the Giants.

The second-year quarterback wasn’t out of a job for long, though. And, he’s ready to move forward with the Jets, who signed him to their practice squad Tuesday.

“You never see it coming,” Webb said after his first practice with his new team. “I think everybody was kind of shocked. At the same time, they made a decision. I don’t have to agree with it. But I’m excited to be here and just be the best teammate I can be and just continue to grow.”

Webb was the Giants’ third-round pick in last year’s draft, but was surprisingly waived Sunday during final roster cuts . The Giants initially had four quarterbacks on their roster before cutting Webb and keeping rookie Kyle Lauletta and veteran Alex Tanney as backups to Eli Manning.

Advertisement

Webb didn’t play in a regular-season game last season and was inconsistent this summer in three preseason games.

“I didn’t need a reason,” he said. “They made a decision. I didn’t agree with it. I don’t think many people did, especially my teammates. At the same time, I’ve moved on and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Webb added that he had an “emotional conversation” with Manning when he was cut after growing close last season.

To make room on the practice squad Tuesday, the Jets released quarterback John Wolford.

The former Wake Forest star signed with the Jets in August as an undrafted free agent, played the bulk of the preseason finale at Philadelphia and was waived as New York made its final cuts. He was signed to the practice squad Monday.

Once Webb was available, the Jets were among the first teams to contact him about an opportunity with them.

“I felt like this was the best decision for me,” Webb said. “They showed a lot of interest and I felt wanted. I’m excited to be here. There’s no doubt about that. I get to keep my house, too.”

After three years at Texas Tech, Webb transferred to Cal and played one season there. He had a terrific season for the Golden Bears while throwing for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdown passes, and was selected the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

“He was somebody we looked at coming out (of college),” coach Todd Bowles said. “To have him available and be able to work with him on the practice squad is something that intrigued us about him, with the size and the arm.”

Webb ended up being the fifth quarterback drafted last year and appeared to be a potential future replacement for Manning.

But the Giants, with a new general manager in Dave Gettleman and coach in Pat Shurmur, drafted Lauletta in the fourth round. Davis’ future with the franchise then became murky with his uneven preseason during which he was 28 of 53 for 283 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

“I wouldn’t say ticked off,” Webb said when asked if that’s how he felt about the Giants’ decision. “I think that’s kind of a trick question. I think you have to earn it every single day in this league. I have another opportunity, and I’m excited to be the best quarterback I can be and just continue to grow.”

Webb joins a Jets offense that has some familiar faces. He got to know offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates while preparing for the NFL draft in 2016.

Webb also met quarterback Sam Darnold when the Jets rookie starter was a junior in high school and attending an Elite 11 camp — where Webb was a counselor.

“I knew he could spin it then,” Webb said with a smile. “A few years later, everybody knows he can spin it.”

___

More AP NFL: http://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.