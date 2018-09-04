Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets sign Wheeler to $41.25 million, 5-year extension

September 4, 2018 10:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff announced the signing Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Wheeler led the Jets with a career-high 91 points last season. He had 23 goals, and his 68 assists were tied for the NHL lead.

The 6-foot-5 winger from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting as league MVP and was a second-team All-Star selection. In the playoffs, Wheeler had three goals and 18 assists during Winnipeg’s run to the Western Conference final.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The deal kicks in a year from now and runs through the 2023-24 season at a salary-cap hit of $8.25 million. That’s a significant raise from his current contract that counts $5.6 million against the cap each year.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen deployed to evacuation areas as Florence gets closer

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans