The Associated Press
 
Jordan, Hornets pack food boxes for hurricane relief

September 21, 2018 6:27 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets players and members of the organization spent the day packing 5,000 food boxes that will be sent to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Jordan said the food boxes will be shipped to Wilmington and Fayetteville, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — three areas hit hardest by the hurricane.

Jordan, who is from Wilmington, said he was proud of his players and organization for volunteering their efforts, saying Friday “hopefully they learn that to give back, it’s all about the heart. It’s not about how much you make or about what you own. It’s about sharing and caring (about) other people.”

Food Lion provided the supplies that include cereal, peanut butter, crackers, canned goods and drinks.

Jordan donated $2 million to hurricane relief earlier this week.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

