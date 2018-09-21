Listen Live Sports

Joshua weighs in 11 kilograms heavier than Povetkin

September 21, 2018 10:28 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has weighed in about 11 kilograms heavier than Alexander Povetkin ahead of their heavyweight title fight in London.

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO belt-holder, weighed in at 111.6 kilograms (246 pounds), slightly more than for his most recent fight against Joseph Parker in March.

Povetkin was 100.7 kilograms (222 pounds).

