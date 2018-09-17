Browns deal Gordon to Pats…Wentz cleared to play…Vikes drop Carlson…NFL ratings healthy

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have cut ties with talented but troubled receiver Josh Gordon by dealing him to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick. The deal came together two days after the Browns reached a breaking point with Gordon, who has been suspended numerous times by the NFL for drug violations since Cleveland drafted him in 2012. The team ran out of patience when Gordon reported to the team on Saturday with a hamstring injury after practicing all week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to return and is slated to start Sunday against Indianapolis. Wentz tore his left ACL and LCL last December and had surgery three days later. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was Super Bowl MVP in the 41-33 victory over New England.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released rookie kicker Daniel Carlson after he missed two field goal attempts in overtime of yesterday’s 29-29 tie with Green Bay. Carlson was taken in the fifth round of this year’s draft and was awarded the job when the Vikings let Kai Forbath go on Aug. 20. The Vikings didn’t immediately add a replacement for Carlson, but head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed they’ve invited free agent Dan Bailey to Minnesota for a physical exam.

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL television ratings generally have been up through the first two weeks of the schedule. CBS scored its best opening NFL doubleheader game rating in three years yesterday, Fox reported an 18 percent rise over last year’s Week 2 games, and ESPN’s broadcasts of last Monday’s two games were the two highest-rated telecasts of the night across all broadcast and cable networks. NBC has seen a slight decrease in its night broadcasts, but they have been the top-rated show in prime time.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says he has sent letters and had conversations with families of players as a key step toward containing and repairing the scandal that led to his three-game suspension. Meyer acknowledged Monday that the program’s reputation has suffered and said he hopes more clarity about what happened will help mitigate the damage. Meyer reiterated his contention that he did not turn his back on domestic violence allegations against wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July.

