Julio Jones joins Falcons’ long list of injured players

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Wide receiver Julio Jones, held out of practice with a calf injury, has joined the Atlanta Falcons’ long list of injured players.

Running back Devonta Freeman (sore right knee), who missed last week’s win over Carolina , and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby, who have groin injuries, also did not practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn says the three are day to day and have not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

Quinn did not mention Jones’ injury when he spoke before practice. Jones was seen walking around the locker room during the period open to reporters.

Backup linebacker Corey Nelson left practice with a calf injury.

Advertisement

Atlanta has lost left guard Andy Levitre and safety Keanu Neal to season-ending injuries. Linebacker Deion Jones will miss at least eight games with a foot injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.