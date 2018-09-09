Listen Live Sports

Juwan Washington leads San Diego State over Sacramento State

September 9, 2018 1:27 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juwan Washington ran 36 times for 156 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on Saturday night, and San Diego State scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to beat Sacramento State 28-14.

Washington’s 4-yard TD run capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive with 4:05 left in the game, giving the Aztecs (1-1) the lead for good. Ryan Agnew’s pass to Parker Houston for the 2-point conversion made it 21-14.

Sacramento State turned it over on downs on its next possession and Washington ran it in from 20 yards to cap the scoring with 2:08 left.

San Diego State opened the scoring on Washington’s 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and John Baron II added a pair of field goals for the Aztecs in the second quarter. But Bryant Perkinson scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter for the Hornets (1-1) and caught a 64-yard TD pass from Kevin Thompson to give Sacramento State a 14-13 lead with 8:54 left in the third.

