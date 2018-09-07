Listen Live Sports

Kyle Williams, Trent Murphy ready to play in Bills’ opener

September 7, 2018 3:20 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams and defensive end Trent Murphy are cleared to play in Buffalo’s season opener at Baltimore on Sunday after both missed extensive time with injuries.

Neither was listed on the team’s final injury report Friday, and coach Sean McDermott says both have had a good week of practice. Williams missed two weeks after hurting his right knee against Cleveland. Murphy missed a majority of training camp with a groin injury.

An offseason free-agent addition, Murphy also missed much of the Bills spring practices while recuperating tearing two ligaments in his left knee while with Washington last preseason.

Rookie sixth-round draft pick, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, is listed as out after he hurt his left knee in Buffalo’s preseason finale at Chicago last week. Linebacker Julian Stanford is questionable with a nose injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

