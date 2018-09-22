Listen Live Sports

Kyler, Swann help Dartmouth to 34-14 defeat of Holy Cross

September 22, 2018
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for 258 yards with three touchdowns, Isiah Swann intercepted three passes and Dartmouth forced four turnovers rolling to a 34-14 nonconference victory at Holy Cross Saturday afternoon.

Swann’s three picks are the most by a Dartmouth player in 28 years.

The Big Green (2-0) defense has forced seven turnovers and allowed just 11 first downs in its first two games, and extended its streak of shutout ball to nearly 110 minutes.

Holy Cross broke the scoreless streak when Geoff Wade threw a pair of TD passes in the final 10:14. He hit a wide-open Derek Mountain on a 70-yard pass play and then drove the Crusaders 77 yards in 14 plays to score again in the final minute, finding Tate Beachley from the 9.

Kyler and Connor Rempel hooked up for scoring passes of 32 and 13 yards, Connor Davis staked Dartmouth to a 6-0 lead with a pair of field goals and Big Green led 20-0 at halftime.

Dartmouth was an impressive 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions and gained 448 yards to 209 total offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

