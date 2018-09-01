Listen Live Sports

Lawrence leads San Diego past Western New Mexico 38-9

September 1, 2018 7:55 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence accounted for three first-quarter touchdowns to get San Diego off and running and the Toreros breezed to a 38-9 victory over Division II-member Western New Mexico in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Lawrence, a redshirt senior and four-year starter, capped a game-opening 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run. Lawrence connected with Michael Bandy for a 24-yard scoring strike on the Toreros’ second possession and passed to Zach Nelson for a 2-yard score on the third possession of the quarter. Pat Martinez added a 2-yard TD run 53 seconds into the second quarter for a 28-0 lead.

Ignacio Correa booted a 35-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard with 2:23 left in the first half. Blayne Armstrong hooked up with Kourde Roberts for an 82-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

Lawrence, who added a 50-yard scoring strike to Bandy in the third period, finished with 236 yards on 26-of-37 passing. Bandy finished with eight catches for 111 yards.

